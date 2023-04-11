Slightly warmer, sunnier day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather begins to build in on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s at daybreak.

Most of these showers are falling apart once they reach the coast, but a few small pockets of rain are possible early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MOXlOU3gOh — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 11, 2023

Temperatures return to the lower 70s during the afternoon, closer to average for this time of the year. There will be a northeasterly breeze once again, but it won’t be near as strong as Monday. Mostly clear skies will be around both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Friday is out best chance of rain this week, we could even see a thunderstorm or two.

Warmer air looks to build in next weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday and a bit better chance for rain as the afternoon progresses on Sunday. Monday looks to be drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

