Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Slightly warmer, sunnier day!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather begins to build in on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s at daybreak.

Temperatures return to the lower 70s during the afternoon, closer to average for this time of the year.  There will be a northeasterly breeze once again, but it won’t be near as strong as Monday. Mostly clear skies will be around both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Friday is out best chance of rain this week, we could even see a thunderstorm or two.

Warmer air looks to build in next weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday and a bit better chance for rain as the afternoon progresses on Sunday. Monday looks to be drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned for updates!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man breaking into homes naked
‘This case is no laughing matter’: Police search for naked man breaking into houses
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison
Michael Williams
Domestic violence suspect now in custody after being indicted
Rincon man sentenced to life in prison for murdering whistleblower in labor conspiracy

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-10-2023
THE News at 6 - Weather 4-7-2023
THE News at 6 - Weather 4-7-2023
THE News at Noon - Weather - 4-7-2023
THE News at Noon - Weather - 4-7-2023
First Alert Weather
Breezy and cool today!