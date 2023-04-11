Sky Cams
Smith State Prison hosts job fair

Smith State Prison, Ga.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Smith State Prison hosted a job fair Tuesday.

They are looking to fill several positions including openings for a Correctional Officer and Counselor.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, Work Source Georgia says there are more opportunities to apply.

“We’re a workforce initiative so with us we help those people who may not know that certain jobs are hiring or that certain jobs are needed in the area. And we help them to either get the skills that they need to get those jobs or we help connect them with those jobs,” said Michael Barley, the Adult Opportunity Couch.

