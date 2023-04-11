Woman pleaded for DFCS help before child dies in fatal fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s child welfare system is under federal scrutiny after a series of Atlanta News First Investigations revealed what happens when the program is overburdened and understaffed.

But the case of a fatal fire at an East Point apartment complex shows how the system could mean life or death for children.

On Nov. 23, 2022, police found four-year-old Arielle Jackson’s body in an apartment fire that law enforcement believe was set by her mother, Nicole Jackson. Detectives allege Nicole Jackson killed her daughter and set the fire to conceal the crime. Arielle Jackson’s twin sister, Gabrielle, was rescued from the blaze.

“These kids right here, they [were] high risk from the beginning,” said Sylear Jackson, the suspect’s mother and the twins’ grandmother. “To experience this, there are no words. My life is in turmoil.”

Since 2019, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) investigated Nicole Jackson three times for alleged abuse and neglect of her toddlers.

In June 2022 - five months before a murder investigation would unfold - Sylear Jackson pleaded for a DFCS official to visit the home. State records reveal she told a caseworker:

The children were kicked out of daycare because mom stopped picking them up

Mom previously abandoned the twins for 12 days

There was no food in the home

Mom believed one of her twins “is the devil”

Though there were three prior cases prior to the child fatality, the first two cases were really one continuous involvement of one allegation of maltreatment assessed in two different counties. Instead of the first case closing and the second opening, the first case could have simply transferred to the second county. In short, the first two cases are really two halves of one case versus being two separate cases. Overall, there is nothing in the family’s historical records that suggests the mother would have killed or attempted to kill any of her children,” the DFCS spokesperson said. “Throughout the prior history, the children were always without any physical injuries, and there was no evidence of maltreatment. The mother has been a victim of domestic violence throughout our involvement and has appeared to have a strong support network with her mother and sister.

The caseworker, according to Sylear Jackson, said she was going to check on the family, but never did, despite home visits being outlined in DFCS policy. Instead, the caseworker requested East Point Police perform a welfare check.

East Point Police body camera footage obtained by Atlanta News First Investigates shows officers knocking on the door and Nicole Jackson letting them into the apartment.

“Can you bring them out so we can see them?” an officer asked about the twins. The entire police check lasted about seven minutes.

Former DFCS director Tom Rawlings said there’s a critical distinction between an assessment done by law enforcement compared to one performed by DFCS.

“A social worker is much more equipped to determine whether a child is safe,” he said, especially in cases of mental illness.

By 2022, Nicole Jackson had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with a family history of bipolar schizophrenia, Sylear Jackson said, adding she reported the diagnosis to DFCS.

Atlanta News First Investigates reviewed the redacted copy of the family’s file and the diagnosis does not appear to be in that version.

The maternal grandmother did raise concerns regarding the mother’s mental health on 6/27/2022, specifically noting bipolar disorder (not bipolar schizophrenia). However, it was noted that the maternal grandmother did not express any mental health concerns during the prior case that closed in January 2020. Further, the maternal aunt did not express any mental health concerns, nor did the case manager or involved law enforcement officials.

In addition to the case worker not performing the requested home inspection, she noted in the family’s file that police checked for sleep arrangements, food, and utilities. But according to East Point police body camera footage, officers did not.

The DFCS caseworker also did not know the girls’ correct age when she requested the police welfare check, according to dispatch records. The caseworker said the girls were two years old, not four.

“That sounds to me like an overloaded workforce, not necessarily a case manager that didn’t care,” Rawlings said.

(Atlanta News First Investigates is not identifying the caseworker assigned to the Jackson family as she is not facing any criminal or legal charges. She was later terminated for an unrelated policy violation, accessing files without clearance.)

Atlanta News First Investigates found the case worker was, in fact, “overloaded.”

Standards set by the federal courts outline limits for Fulton and DeKalb welfare workers as a way to minimize harm and errors. However, data analyzed by Atlanta News First Investigates shows the Jackson family caseworker was overloaded for three months last year, including the month she did not go out to the Jackson’s home.

In 2022, just for Fulton and DeKalb counties, monthly data reveals September had the highest number of overloaded caseworkers at 28.

Atlanta News First Investigates also tracked specific case totals across the two counties. Offices were overloaded monthly, with an excess of more than 100 cases.

Those numbers illustrate a dramatic change compared to 2021.

While the failure to meet and maintain the caseload caps puts the Division out of compliance of that specific requirement of the Kenny A consent decree, it is not viewed or framed as a ‘violation.’ Further, caseload caps are not a part of the established outcome measures necessary for the Division to eventually exit the decree. With that being said, we believe there is a connection between caseload size and outcome measures. If caseloads are too large and continuously over caps, our performance on outcome measures will likely decline, which could result in a Kenny A violation. Staffing levels definitely contribute to challenges with meeting and maintaining caseload caps. Whenever staffing levels are low and caseload caps are affected, we put plans in place to remedy the issue. For example, we’ve had continuous hiring along with hiring fairs, and we are bringing in agency veterans from other sections to assist in managing the workload.

(Read more about the Kenny A vs. Sonny Perdue consent decree here.)

“The caseload is really unbearable,” said state Rep. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), who represents East Point in the General Assembly. “It’s really almost unfair at times.” She claimed DFCS needs an overhaul.

“We had a baby that died,” Schofield said. “We had a mother that needed help. We had a family that was begging for help. And the system failed.”

The system is the concern, according to the state’s independent oversight agency, the Georgia Office of the Child Advocate.

On July 19, 2022, the agency sent a letter to DFCS identifying 15 “systemic issues.” The letter alleged staff working from home are not traveling out as much to perform investigations; that substantiated cases are closed without case plans; and when multidisciplinary teams report children are in danger, DFCS does not respond.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), which is over DFCS, reviewed the allegations. After conducting its own investigation, DHS reported there was not enough evidence to indicate systemic statewide issues. Instead, DHS said the issues were limited to just one case or one office.

“She was an angel,” Jackson said of Arielle. “She was a lil’ leader, even had her spirituality. Very vocal, loved music, loved her sister.”

The Jackson family has retained an attorney, Valerie Vie. When asked if the family had any words for DFCS, Vie replied, “Why didn’t you help us?”

Sylear Jackson with a photo of one of her grandchildren. (WANF)

