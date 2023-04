STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One man was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Statesboro.

According to police, the man was shot in the area between Stadium Walk apartments and Cambridge-The Palms apartments on Lanier Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital in Savannah.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Statesboro Police.

