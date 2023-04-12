40th annual Artsfest set for this Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition for Bulloch County children continues this weekend.

Thousands will fill Sweetheart Circle this Saturday for the 40th annual Artsfest. Organizers hope this one is the biggest and best one yet.

The tradition began through Georgia Southern’s art department but they joined forces with Bulloch County’s Recreation and Parks Department in recent years to keep the fun going. Youngsters get the chance to experience different art mediums - hands on.

Organizers say they see parents take an active role too.

“Maybe at home they’re not-kids are doing the projects. But here you really see parents and kids working together. Tying the tye die shirts together,” said event coordinator Kimberly Sharpe.

In its 40th year, Sharpe says they often hear from parents who attended as children themselves and now share the fun with the next generation.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m.

