Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

40th annual Artsfest set for this Saturday

Artsfest
Artsfest(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition for Bulloch County children continues this weekend.

Thousands will fill Sweetheart Circle this Saturday for the 40th annual Artsfest. Organizers hope this one is the biggest and best one yet.

The tradition began through Georgia Southern’s art department but they joined forces with Bulloch County’s Recreation and Parks Department in recent years to keep the fun going. Youngsters get the chance to experience different art mediums - hands on.

Organizers say they see parents take an active role too.

“Maybe at home they’re not-kids are doing the projects. But here you really see parents and kids working together. Tying the tye die shirts together,” said event coordinator Kimberly Sharpe.

In its 40th year, Sharpe says they often hear from parents who attended as children themselves and now share the fun with the next generation.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Police search for man breaking into homes naked
‘This case is no laughing matter’: Police search for naked man breaking into houses
Boom
Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot
Michael Williams
Domestic violence suspect now in custody after being indicted
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour
Lenox Square Capital One Cafe’ giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets
THE News at 6
Habitat for Humanity recipient excited about new concrete home
THE News at 5:30
Smith State Prison hosts job fair
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Smith State Prison hosts job fair