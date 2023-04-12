Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for a Savannah man charged with murder are asking the judge to drop the charges against him.

A hearing was held nearly a year and a half after police say Mario Wallace shot and killed 27-year-old Rajah Young. Both men were at a Chatham County soccer complex for a youth football game.

Wallace’s attorneys say the men had a contentious relationship leading up to the Oct. 12 shooting. Court filings say Young was dating the mother of Wallace’s children.

The night of the shooting, Wallace’s attorneys say Young made threats before pulling a gun on Wallace. They’re asking the court to grant him immunity from prosecution for the murder charge.

Several witnesses testified in the hearing, including his children’s mother, Shrease Harris.

Harris gave testimony describing her boyfriend Young was making threats about Wallace to her the night of the shooting. She even called the police about it.

She told the court that when she left the football game, she was next to Young and behind Wallace and her children. She says Young had his hands on not just one, but two guns, when they were leaving.

“The weight of the gun pulled his pants down?” defense attorney Gregory Crawford asked.

“Correct. Rajah not big. He skinny,” Harris said.

“And he wasn’t wearing a belt?” asked Crawford.

“Correct,” Harris replied.

“So, as he approached Mario, he basically had close or on two different firearms,” Crawford said.

“Correct,” Harris said.

Harris then testified that Young became agitated when Wallace told his children that he loved them. She then said that she didn’t see the shooting happen but did hear three shots ring out.

She went on to tell the court that Wallace had never threatened Johnson.

“On this particular evening, when Rajah exploded about him telling the kids, ‘I love you, too’, did Mario say anything in response to incite or provoke the assault?” asked Crawford.

“No,” Harris replied.

Prosecutors with the state went on to question the validity of Harris’ testimony, saying that her account of things had changed between the night of the shooting and in court. “[She] stated she never saw Rajah with the gun actually out. She gave testimony about his habit of carrying one, sometimes two. But her statements changed between when she gave her statement to police, and today. And I would submit to this course, that according to the timeline, that the first statement is more credible,” a prosecutor said.

Crawford went on to make one final plea with the court.

“Based on the evidence that you’ve heard, that’s all consistent, we ask the court to grant the motion to remove this man from jeopardy from going to prison for the rest of his life,” Crawford said. The judge let the courtroom know she would “take the matter under advisement.” A trial docket call has been scheduled in the case for July 28.

All this comes more than a month after prosecutors dropped their request to revoke Wallace’s bond. He’s been under house arrest since December of 2021.

