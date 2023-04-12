Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia has one of of highest maternal death rates in the country and the issue is affecting Black women the most, according to local doctors.

Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth compared to White women, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The most concerning part, OB/GYN’s say two thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

Dr. Reddick says there are several barriers stopping Black women from getting lifesaving care.

Lack of insurance, limited appointment availability and a lack of maternity care specialists in rural counties, especially in South Georgia, all play a factor in the fact that Black women are dying at disproportionate rates.

Dr. Reddick says a major reason many Black women report a lack of care is widely because Black women often feel like their health concerns while pregnant, giving birth or after labor are brushed off or ignored.

“We need to have honest conversations (like) ‘You have high blood pressure, so these are those the risk. I need you to be in tune with your body. I need you to call me if you’re having problems and we need to assure patients when you call us, we’re going to listen. We’re going to be your advocate and we’re going to care for you,” said Dr. Reddick.

While it’s an extra step Black women shouldn’t have to take according to doctors, they say if you aren’t feeling heard by your doctor to find a new one and never stop advocating for yourselves.

