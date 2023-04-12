Concessions expanded at the 2023 RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The SERG group is handling all the concessions yet again here at the RBC Heritage, something they started back in 2021 with a limited amount of fans and really got going last year.

This year the restaurant group’s president said they’ve got more options than ever, adding sushi, a walking taco and a fried chicken sandwich to menus around the course. That concession stand in between holes one and nine, Wolf actually decided to do cafeteria style after visiting the Masters and seeing how they run stands up there.

He says business just yesterday for opening ceremonies blew expectations out of the water.

“We have daily sales data from last year, here’s how many pulled pork sandwiches we expect to sell etc... well that all went out the window yesterday. It was a beautiful day, I think the sellout crowd on the weekend really pushed people earlier in the week to come out especially with such a great field that the RBC Heritage has so we were able to serve a lot more food than we thought and we’re expecting the same thing today heading into a very busy and exciting weekend,” said Alan Wolf Jr., the President of SERG Restaurant Group.

Some of those numbers from last year are pretty unbelievable too, just for example he tells me they measure everything by beers sold and last year’s tournament saw over 20,000 of those sold. They also sold more than 3700 pulled pork sandwiches.

