‘Got a great cut here:’ RBC Heritage offering free haircuts

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Free haircuts are one of the biggest talking points of Harbour Town as this local store has set up a mobile shop just a few hundred feet away from the clubhouse.

“This mobile shop can do it all.”

From the reigning champ.

“Got a great cut here,” Jordan Spieth said.

To staff and fans.

Mr. Devine here is getting a skin fade with a hard part.

Over 80 people have gotten their haircut right on site here at the RBC Heritage.

“It’s been a really cool experience cutting the players they’ve all been real polite, just on and off the course they’re gentlemen through and through,” Patrick Myers said.

One of those players Beau Hossler who stopped in before his round in the Pro Am.

”Went a little two on the sides, just an inch off the top, line it up on the sides dialed,” Beau Hossler said.

Barber Paddy Myers knows that a lot of times golf, comes with a hat so he’s got his fingers crossed these pros will look after their cuts. The golfers meanwhile are, well maybe more focused on the game.

“I didn’t even look when he did it, I trusted him so what do you think has it come in ok?”

No matter your opinion on the haircut the mission it helps is undeniably cool as Barbers of the Lowcountry is planning to use their collected autographs in an annual fundraiser thinking this star power alone could help get them to a milestone they’ve been chasing for a while.

”We’re going to auction that off with a silent auction for our tournament this year and we’re going to break that $10,000 goal this year.”

There is a tournament the shop actually hosts as they donate all proceeds to Bluffton Self Help.

That’s a few months away still but of course they are at Harbour town now and able to do these haircuts because the heritage foundation is paying them a flat rate every day to cover their costs.

The shop was actually supposed to be out here in 2020 but we all know what happened then so after a three year wait they’re finally getting to cut the hair of some of the world’s best golfers and raise money for a great cause in doing so.

