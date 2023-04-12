Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting your kids motivated to live an active and healthy lifestyle, that’s what the Healthy Kids Running Series is all about and you can get your kids signed up to join this special program now.

The Community Coordinator for Healthy Kids Running Series, Matthew Roach joined WTOC to tell you more about the series and how you can get your kids involved.

