Lenox Square Capital One Cafe’ giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour(MGN)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you still are trying to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Atlanta show on April 28-30, here’s your chance to secure free tickets.

Capital One is the national presenting partner for Taylor Swift’s 2023, “The Era’s Tour” and they are hosting a ticket giveaway at its Atlanta Lenox Square Cafe location starting April 18-21.

This sweepstake is open to everyone, not just Capital One card holders, this is an opportunity for 6 lucky people to win a pair of tickets to one of her Atlanta shows.

All you have to do is visit the Atlanta Lenox Square Café location at 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Space 3078A and scan a QR Code printed on Café Signages or Ambassador Lanyards on your smartphone.

The winners will be selected at random for each show and notified by email.

Taylor Swift Atlanta tour ticket giveaway
Taylor Swift Atlanta tour ticket giveaway(Capital One)

