Preview of the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Thanks to the PGA Tour’s new designated event format, this year’s RBC Heritage field is absolutely loaded.

The RBC Heritage is the 26th event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season and sixth designated event, featuring seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

28 of the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings and 19 of the 20 players that have won on Tour this season.

47 players in the 88 player field competed at last week’s Masters Tournament, including 10 players who finished T10 or better, highlighted by winner Jon Rahm.

Rahm marks the first reigning Masters Tournament winner to play the following week on Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Speaking of Spieth, the defending RBC Champ is making his seventh start at Harbour Town Golf Links. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner has played in 11 Tour events to date as the defending champion and has never successfully defended a Tour title.

Spieth met with the media Tuesday and furthers the hype surround this year’s event.

“I imagine this has the potential to be the most exciting RBC Heritage event yet. Given the field, the course conditions that I’ve seen so far and the overall atmosphere with the fans here. It could be such a massively bunched leaderboard with such big names. It has the chance to be as exciting an event that we’ve seen this year,” said Spieth.

Patrick Cantlay is out for revenge after falling to Jordan Spieth in a playoff here just one year ago and has four top-10 finishes in five appearances at Harbor Tow including three top 3′s. He enters the 2023 Heritage playing as solid as anyone in the field, finishing in the top 20 in four straight tournaments.

Cantlay feels like Harbor Town fits his game to a tee.

“It’s definitely one of the weeks on the schedule that I look forward to because of how well I play the course and how well I like it. I feel like it is one of the better stops and tour and gives me a chance to play well. This golf course really rewards patient and solid golf, which is one of my strengths. It’s a golf course I really like,” said Cantley.

We’ll see if Cantlay’s patient play becomes an issue here this week.

