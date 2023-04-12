Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day after a partial floor collapse in the federal courthouse building injured three people York Street in Downtown Savannah remains closed.

Tuesday was not the first time that Jonathan Haley’s tenants have been inconvenienced.

Haley, who manages 33 residential apartments above the CVS Pharmacy on the intersection of State and Bull Street, says that back in February he had to evacuate everyone.

”My residents got an alert that they may need to vacate the building and not get back in. So we had 33 residents who were worried about being displaced. Thankfully, it went by pretty quickly. They didn’t have to stay out of their apartments too long and it was resolved, but it was quite a scare for everybody that was here,” Haley said.

Then, on Tuesday, Haley says he and a business partner were watching construction take place on the federal courthouse building and had a bad feeling while watching.

”They were putting a lot of steel up on top of that building, and he raised some concerns about the integrity of the building as well, as we were talking about what had happened a few months ago,” Haley said.

Haley says that when the partial floor collapse happened and emergency services personnel shut down the area he thought he might have to evacuate his tenants for a second time in as many months.

”It’s a little frustrating, but at the same time, it’s a historic town and we’re lucky to have these buildings. But, you know, I think some precautions could be taken to keep everybody safe and try to plan for things like this.”

There are still a few people from Savannah Fire patrolling the building.

We do know that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on site Tuesday. I’ve reached out to OSHA for comment about the situation, but haven’t heard back yet.

I also reached out to the contractor doing the work who declined to comment.

