Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, they announced in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, died on October 29, 2022, while on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico.

NEW: Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

Previous Coverage: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information and reaction to today’s announcement as it becomes available.

Be alerted first to any breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

3 minors detained, 1 man arrested after felony traffic stop in Bluffton

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Three minors were detained by police and one man is behind bars after a felony traffic stop in Bluffton.

News

Chatham Co. leaders to discuss putting TSPLOST on November ballot

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Shea Schrader
Five months after the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax failed in Chatham County by around 1,400 votes, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says it could go back to the ballot in November.

News

Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shea Schrader
A day after a partial floor collapse in the federal courthouse building injured three people York Street in Downtown Savannah remains closed.

Sports

‘Got a great cut here:’ RBC Heritage offering free haircuts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Manion
Free haircuts are one of the biggest talking points of Harbour Town as this local store has set up a mobile shop just a few hundred feet away from the clubhouse.

Shared Video

Top Teacher: Kathy Whitney

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Shared Video

Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah

Updated: 5 hours ago

Health

Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Georgia has one of of highest maternal death rates in the country and the issue is affecting Black women the most, according to local doctors.

Crime

1 person injured in shooting in Statesboro

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

1 person injured in shooting in Statesboro

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dal Cannady
One man was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Statesboro.

Community

40th annual Artsfest set for this Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dal Cannady
A tradition for Bulloch County children continues this weekend.