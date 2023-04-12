Strong field will compete at this year’s RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 55th RBC Heritage will see the strongest field the tournament has ever had competing over the next four days.

17 of the top 20 players in the World Gold Rankings and 26 of this season’s 27 tournament winners.

New Masters champion John Rahm, defending Heritage champion Jordan Spieth and a Harbour Town newcomer, who has been the best player on Tour over the last two years - Scottie Scheffler is making his Heritage debut this week. He has won six times over the last two season - more than anyone else. He has been No. 1 in the world twice during that time and is presently No. 2.

But he hasn’t played here yet until this year when the Heritage is a designated event with a $20 million purse and $3.5 million to the winner.

He played the back nine in a practice round Tuesday, the front nine in the Pro-Am on Wednesday and says he already has a pretty good handle on how to play the course.

“I’m just trying to learn stuff about the golf course. learn where to hit it, where not to hit it. A lot of it you can pick up the first time, but I’m just trying to do as much studying as I can. I think the golf course tells you where to hit it here. A lot of it depends on pin position too, but for the most part, the trees and everything kind of shape the golf course. So, you can pretty much stand on the tee and know where to hit it most of the time. It’s just finding those lines, so you know exactly where the middle of the fairway is like that we’re still trying to figure out. I think we’ve kind of got that down with the practice rounds. But when you stand on the tee box, it pretty much tells you exactly what you need to do,” Scheffler said.

That’s the difference between the world’s best and the rest of us who play this game. They stand on the tee and see where to hit it - all we see is where we shouldn’t hit it.

Scheffler will play his first competitive round at Harbour Town on Thursday at 1:06 p.m. with Webb Simpson and Cameron Young.

