Sunshine and 70s ahead today! ☀️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear and cool conditions greet us as we start out our Wednesday morning.

We're a bit cooler compared to yesterday at this time, you may want to grab a jacket before heading out this morning! pic.twitter.com/AQSgJIftCn — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 12, 2023

Temperatures start out in the upper 40s for inland areas with 50s closer to the coast. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. This will be our last dry day until rain builds in Thursday.

Thursday starts out warmer with mid 50 to lower 60s around at daybreak. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. Rain builds in from the south to the north, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few heavy pockets of rain are possible within thunderstorms, but severe weather is not a great concern.

Rain will still be around from the same system Friday morning. Most of us will dry out during the afternoon with highs near 80. A few showers are still possible during the afternoon into the evening.

Warmer air looks to build in next weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly dry, a great day to get outside, for golf especially. Sunday presents a chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two as a front approaches.

Monday looks to be drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry weather should persist on Tuesday with highs back in the lower 80s. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

