Top Teacher: Kathy Whitney

Kathy Whitney
Kathy Whitney(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kathy Whitney has been teaching for 22 years.

Whitney grew up in Savannah and is now teaching the next generation at Marshpoint Elementary School.

“It’s just what I’d rather be doing. It’s super fun, they’re awesome, it’s fun to watch them grow and change, become competent readers and competent mathematicians. Great scientists, just great to make sure they get a great start,” Whitney said.

Whitney teaches kindergarten and loves this age group.

“I just see that they are curious and interested in the world and what’s around them, they are ready for anything,” she said.

Whitney says providing a safe, loving space is the key to learning.

“You need to build that before you can teach them anything at all. So, we work on that really at the beginning of the year but continue that through the last day of the year,” Whitney said. Whitney says the growth she has seen in her students over the course of the year has been incredible.

“I just want them to know how smart they are, how much I love them, and that they can do anything,” she said.

