3 minors detained, 1 man arrested after felony traffic stop in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Three minors were detained by police and one man is behind bars after a felony traffic stop in Bluffton.

22-year-old Tyshawn Smith from Ridgeland was arrested after officers found multiple weapons and illegal drugs.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, pointing/presenting a firearm and, unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 17-year-old from Okatie, a 15-year-old from Bluffton, and a 15-year-old from Florida were also detained and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The minors are petitioned to Family Court and were released to their parents.

On Wednesday, an employee at Wendy’s at 9215 Evan Way reported a customer had flashed a gun at her at the drive-through. The employee also said that the car turned right onto Highway 170.

That’s when a Bluffton Police officer began to follow the car and called for backup. Officers pulled the car over near Innovation Drive, shut down traffic, and performed a felony traffic stop where they found weapons and illegal drugs.

Chief Babkiewicz said, “a felony traffic stop is when a suspect vehicle is stopped and patrol units are positioned to protect the officers as each suspect is called out one by one. “Once we knew the occupants of this vehicle were armed, we stopped traffic both ways to protect the drivers on the road and provide a more controlled environment to detain these suspects.”

