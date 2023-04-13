Chatham Co. Commission discusses fire fee at work session

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission reviewed a range of issues during their work session Thursday.

One discussion that affects people in the county the most is the county fire fee.

Residents in the unincorporated county recently started paying a new fee based on the size of buildings on their land. The way those fees are calculated has raised lots of questions from residents.

Commissioner Aaron Whitely said that the county is going to keep looking at ways to improve the system but that the money is not going to waste.

“Some of these things we are going to have to dig deeper into. I will say that having been on the board of Chatham Emergency Services, they’re not looking to a get rich quick scheme, they’re looking to provide a good service and I honestly think that is what’s been happening,” said Commissioner Whitely.

Chatham County Commission meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. for their regular meeting at their office on Bull Street.

