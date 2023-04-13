Chatham Co. leaders to discuss putting TSPLOST on November ballot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five months after the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax failed in Chatham County by around 1,400 votes, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says it could go back to the ballot in November.

As a reminder, TSPLOST is a 1% sales tax that would go toward road and infrastructure projects all across Chatham County.

All of the counties surrounding Chatham have their own TSPLOST.

Chairman Ellis tells WTOC that leaders from the county and the eight municipalities will meet next month to talk about putting the referendum on the ballot during November’s municipal elections but not everyone is on the same page.

Of the eight municipalities in Chatham County, WTOC confirmed that at least three support putting the TSPLOST referendum on the November ballot.

Mayor Van Johnson from the City of Savannah says while he supports TSPLOST, he doesn’t support putting the issue on the November ballot saying it’s too soon to raise the issue again.

“We need to read the room, kind of see where our residents are. Particularly those that rejected it. And then, reformulate a package to bring to voters. I think May 2024 is certainly more appropriate,” said Mayor Johnson.

The tax passed in the City of Savannah last time, but not in parts of West Chatham or Wilmington Island.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis disagrees with holding a vote in May 2024 saying that the infrastructure updates are too urgent, especially with effects from the Hyundai Plant, to wait that long.

He says that’s driven city leaders from various municipalities to raise the issue of holding another referendum.

“They’re feeling the crunch now, that we tried to get ahead of with the TSPLOST. So now they recognize that they need to do it, because they’re going to have to do some infrastructure things as far as roads and streets,” said Chairman Ellis.

Something everyone seems to agree on - messaging about TSPLOST has to be clearer.

Last time it was voted on, the county and the municipalities were in a contentious battle about a separate local option sales tax which they think was a distraction.

“This time around, we need to do a better job about messaging. Last time, what I think happened was, there were people that incorrectly made it about the Chairman’s slush fund, just like they did with the LOST negotiations,” said Chairman Ellis.

Johnson says after how sour those negotiations on the other tax went, relationships will have to be mended when talking about TSPLOST.

“The chairman and the county have to rebuild those relationships with their municipalities. That’s not something you rush, that’s something you do intentionally, that’s something you do thoroughly, and you take the time to do it. So in addition to method and message, it’s about building those relationships,” said Mayor Johnson.

All eight municipalities and the county don’t have to agree to get TSPLOST on the ballot in November.

If one or two municipalities aren’t on board, the referendum could still be voted on but instead of a penny tax, it would three-fourths of a penny.

The municipalities not on board wouldn’t get that revenue.

We reached out to all eight municipalities in Chatham County - six responded.

We didn’t hear back from Port Wentworth or Garden City.

Representatives from Bloomingdale, Thunderbolt, Pooler said they are in favor of putting the TSPLOST issue on the November ballot.

The City of Tybee Island said they supported TSPLOST last time it was on the ballot, but haven’t taken a position on a future referendum.

James Hungerpiller, the Mayor of Vernonburg, said he “would like to see it on a future ballot if the county and municipalities can come together harmoniously. Absent harmony, it will fail again.”

