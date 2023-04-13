Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp signs education-related bills while in Savannah

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.(AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in the Hostess City on Thursday.

During his visit to Savannah, he signed several bills into law including the Safe Schools Act.

The bill mandates all public schools participate in an annual intruder alert drill. Parents do have the option to opt their child out of the procedures.

The bill also requires schools to submit safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Other bills signed into law include SB 45 which requires the department of education to create a seizure action plan, which professionals in every public school in the state will then be trained on.

And HB 440 allows public and private schools to have a supply of glucagon which is used to treat low blood sugar in emergency situations.

