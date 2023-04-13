Great Savannah Clean Up

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all may need to do a little spring cleaning right about now, and not just at your home.

Your community needs some love too, and this weekend you have a chance to join a citywide improvement effort to “Keep Savannah Beautiful.”

The Great Savannah Community Cleanup is happening Saturday around the city.

The cleanup is citywide on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Carliss Bates at 912-651-6703 or at cbates@savannahga.gov.

Register here: https://www.savannahga.gov/FormCenter/Sanitation-Forms-26/2023-Great-Savannah-Community-Cleanup-Re-344

