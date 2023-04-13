Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
GRAPHIC: Man with schizophrenia dies in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims
File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month