RBC Heritage merchandise flying off the shelves

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - While thousands of people are at the RBC Heritage golf tournament, many of them want to take home reminders of their time there.

In the store between holes 1 and 9, the crowds were out early Thursday morning trying to beat the rain to the merchandise.

“I think the merchandise is higher quality, of course, as everything in the world is it’s a little bit higher price, but it’s high quality and it speaks well of you going to the Heritage because the Heritage has become a premier golf tournament,” Ken Couch said.

“I bought four hats mostly because my brother-in-law can’t make up his mind, but they’re for my brother-in-law and nephew who both golf,” Jacki Farren said.

There is still plenty of supply available, and Plaid Nation Day is on its way in just two days. So, all the plaid items will be going off the shelves quickly.

