Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SEDA looking for local vendors to work on Hyundai’s Metaplant America site

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority presented jobs to several contractors Thursday.

They are looking for crews to help with jobs related to Hyundai’s Metaplant America site coming to Bryan County.

There will be seven suppliers looking to partner with local vendors.

If you are interested, you can fill out a vendor form here.

The president of the group, Tripp Tollison, says they would like to partner with as many local groups as possible.

“We want as much business to stay within the region as possible. We do know that there are very sophisticated interests that probably will not be contracted in the region. But if we can do as much as we can do locally, everybody lifts,” said Tollison.

He says they are also looking for people to help with road reconstruction in Bryan County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

*
Zombie yard sale of film production items to benefit Renegade Paws Rescue
Man shot off Paradise Lane in Grays Hill
On Nov. 23, 2022, four-year-old Arielle Jackson died in an apartment fire that law enforcement...
Woman pleaded for DFCS help before child dies in fatal fire
Kevin Reid
Searching for Answers: Finding Kevin Reid’s killers