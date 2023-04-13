SEDA looking for local vendors to work on Hyundai’s Metaplant America site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority presented jobs to several contractors Thursday.

They are looking for crews to help with jobs related to Hyundai’s Metaplant America site coming to Bryan County.

There will be seven suppliers looking to partner with local vendors.

If you are interested, you can fill out a vendor form here.

The president of the group, Tripp Tollison, says they would like to partner with as many local groups as possible.

“We want as much business to stay within the region as possible. We do know that there are very sophisticated interests that probably will not be contracted in the region. But if we can do as much as we can do locally, everybody lifts,” said Tollison.

He says they are also looking for people to help with road reconstruction in Bryan County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.