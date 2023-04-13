A strong storm or two will be possible this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday starts out warmer with mid 50 to lower 60s around at daybreak.

Light showers will continue moving north through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/g0jAhpPBuw — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 13, 2023

There could be some 40s for our far northern areas. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday. Rain builds in from the south to the north, starting in the morning, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers are moving through this morning, but the chance for storms increases this afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/cvUaOqsyJ5 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 13, 2023

A few heavy pockets of rain are possible within thunderstorms. A strong to severe storm will be possible across the Coastal empire during the afternoon into the evening.

Rain will still be around from the same system Friday morning. Most of us will dry out during the afternoon with highs near 80. A few showers are still possible during the afternoon into the evening.

Warmer air looks to build in this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Saturday will be mostly dry, a great day to get outside, for golf especially. Sunday presents a chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two as a front approaches.

Monday looks to be drier with highs near 80. Dry weather should persist on Tuesday with highs back in the lower 80s. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

