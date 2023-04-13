Suspicious bag found under car on Colleen Dr., Savannah Police says there is no threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to Colleen Drive Wednesday night for a suspicious bag under a car.

According to Savannah Police, a person found a bag under their car and called police.

The person told police that they had received threats in the past.

Police did not say when they got that call, but the neighborhood was closed off for at least an hour.

They cleared the scene just after 9:30 p.m.

#SPDAlert: SPD responded to the scene of a suspicious bag under a vehicle on Colleen Drive. SPD EOD responded and determined there is no threat from the bag and the area is secure. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 13, 2023

