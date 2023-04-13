Sky Cams
Suspicious bag found under car on Colleen Dr., Savannah Police says there is no threat

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to Colleen Drive Wednesday night for a suspicious bag under a car.

According to Savannah Police, a person found a bag under their car and called police.

The person told police that they had received threats in the past.

Police did not say when they got that call, but the neighborhood was closed off for at least an hour.

They cleared the scene just after 9:30 p.m.

