Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
Attorneys argue soccer complex shooting was act of self-defense
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Gov. Kemp signs education-related bills while in Savannah
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia