Wurlitzer Organ returns to the Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of Savannah history almost lost is coming to life thanks to SCAD.

There’s no business like show business...Ken Double of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta has been playing organs for decades. He says this one is special.

“We were doing the finishing touches on the instrument, it was apparent immediately this is going to be a wonderful organ to play,” said Double.

So wonderful - a doctor moved from the Lucas Theatre in the 70s in fear the whole building was going to be torn down. Then some moves that were not so wonderful.

“After decades stored in an outdoor barn, a fire, the chance that the organ would be scattered to the four corners of the globe, President Paula Wallace said, ‘Let’s bring the Lucas Wurlizter home,’” said Danny Filson, Executive Director of SCAD.

The organ is a show. So many keys that could be jazz, horns, cymbals.

“I talk about 17 brain functions at the same time.” “My right hand is playing the melody, I’m the singer. My left hand is the accompaniment with the orchastra and the chords. My left foot is the bass player. So if I let the organ act like accompanying a singer, that’s step number one in properly playing the theatre organ,” said Double.

And it’s not just Ken who’s exited to play the century old instrument.

“We have a whole line up of musicians, concerts, opportunities to perform. We’ve got Wurlizter Wednesday coming up at the Lucas Theatre,” said Filson.

“There is an ethereal, sweet, gorgeous sound to this organ.”

