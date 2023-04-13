Sky Cams
Zombie yard sale of film production items to benefit Renegade Paws Rescue

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A unique garage sale is happening this weekend that benefits Renegade Paws Rescue.

While the organization can’t specifically say which production company donated the items, it will be a “zombie yard sale.”

Savannah has become a hub for films but what happens to all the stuff when they strike a set? Well, now you can have a piece of Hollywood.

Yvonne DeDaviess said every item has a suggested price. All donations, all money earned goes right back to Renegade Paws Rescue Mission.

The garage sale is this Saturday at the end of Beverly Street in Savannah at 8 a.m. If you plan on going, please be patient, as it is a small residential dead end street.

