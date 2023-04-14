Cost of first phase of Broughton Streetscape project revealed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are learning just how much the first phase of the Broughton Streetscape project cost in downtown Savannah.

The project, originally slated to only last a few months and cost $11,208,888. It ended up costing the city a grand total of $13,330,395.

City Manager Jay Melder says that discrepancy comes from pausing construction during the holiday season at the request of business owners on Broughton Street, as well as challenges the city faced during the project.

“These modifications are needed to cover the unforeseen costs that we’ve mostly found underground - mostly related to the Broughton and Bull Street intersection where you have basements that protrude out into the right of way. I asked for and you approved a modification of $871,507 and that came from our water and sewer enterprise to replace the existing deteriorated 12 inch water main that we found to be corroded underneath Broughton Street.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has said that phase two of the project will not begin any time soon.

