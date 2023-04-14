Dylan’s Friday Night Forecast

Sky Cams
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer air looks to build in this weekend. Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-50 to lower-60s. Highs should be in the mid to lower-80s for inland areas with more upper-70s along the coast. It’ll be the perfect day to be outside!

If you don’t have plans, make some! Conditions will be dry, a great day to get outside, for golf especially. Sunday starts out dry and mild with highs in the lower 80s. As a front pushes through, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

However, this shouldn’t be a total washout. Behind the front, we will dry out heading into Monday morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday as a dry stretch of weather begins. There’s a chance for us to see some breezy winds throughout the day, with gusts between 20-25 MPH.

Tuesday will be cool, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s for inland communities. Warm weather builds in through the week with highs back in the low to mid-80s for most of it and no chance of showers through at least Thursday.

