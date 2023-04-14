The great debate: How to pronounce pecan on National Pecan day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than half of the nation’s peanuts are grown here in Georgia.

But our official state nut is actually the pee-can.... or is it puh-con?

Our Michaela Romero went out to try and solve this debate for good.

One thing we can all agree on is everyone in Georgia loves their pecans, but the way we pronounce it is a great debate. Is it pecan or pecan?”

‘I say pecan’”

“We’re gonna figure this out, is it pecan or pecan,” said Mayor Van Johnson in a press conference for National Pecan Day.

That’s the question of the day, but whatever way you pronounce it, you can’t argue about the taste.

“It’s the best-tasting nut in the world. Basically, the oil content in the nut makes it almost juicy what it tastes like,” said River Street Sweets owner Tim Strickland.

He said pecans are a key ingredient included in many of his treats.

“For the last year we used about 250 thousand pounds, so for the last 50 years we’ve probably gone through 4-5 million pounds of pecans somewhere around that number.”

He added this nut is what keeps his business thriving.

“It’s our world-famous pralines by far its 30 percent of our business.”

But the significance of the pecan goes far beyond River Street Sweets or Savannah according to the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, Tyler Harper.

” The pecan industry, the pecan industry, whichever way you wanna say it is a significant player in the agriculture economy in the state of Georgia. We are the number one producer in the nation. In a matter of fact, we produce a third of the crop in America, and we are a significant player in the global market as well,” said Harper.

So WTOC-TV reporter Michaela Romero asked Harper, the pecan expert, to settle the debate.

“Is it pecan or pecan?”

“hahah so uh for me it’s pecan and always has been since I grew up as a little boy, but as I stated earlier, we sell both in the state of Georgia pecans and pecans,” said Harper.

So, there’s no right or wrong way to say it, but he says the right thing to do is to try Georgia-grown pecans.

