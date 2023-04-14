Harbour Town inn an exclusive place during RBC Heritage week

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has an economic impact of more than $100 million a year. That bottom line benefit extends to business around the island, including one you have probably seen and not even realized what it was.

The first hole at Harbour Town will have millions of eyes on it over the weekend. While most people will be focused on the golfers, the staff inside the hotel right along its fairway will be focused on their service.

The Inn and Club at Harbour Town sees steady business year round, but as the general manager walks through this week, she knows accommodations like a king bedroom with a golf view are about as sought after as a perfect tee shot.

“Our phone for months before is ringing with questions about the Heritage. Can we stay? Why can’t we stay? Do you ever have rooms that open up last minute,” The Inn and Club Harbour Town General Manager Julie Owens said.

The answer is no. These curtains only open for the tournament’s lead sponsor - RBC, who books the hotel - along with its balcony views - for the entire week. The Inn’s general manager said exposure from the Heritage does wonders for business the rest of the year.

“Because we’re on the map from the tournament, people are always wanting to stay. You know it’s kind of a bucket list item to play Harbour Town and stay at the Inn,” Owens said.

That’s the main reason this week is so different, changing how the Inn staff prepares for its guests.

“None of our guests can golf because all of the pros are out there, so it’s prepping the hotel more specifically than the activities outside the hotel this week.”

She says preparations last for weeks leading up and after the tournament finishes, summer tourist season is officially underway. Meaning these doors will continue to be open a lot more than they’re closed.

