Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Harbour Town inn an exclusive place during RBC Heritage week

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has an economic impact of more than $100 million a year. That bottom line benefit extends to business around the island, including one you have probably seen and not even realized what it was.

The first hole at Harbour Town will have millions of eyes on it over the weekend. While most people will be focused on the golfers, the staff inside the hotel right along its fairway will be focused on their service.

The Inn and Club at Harbour Town sees steady business year round, but as the general manager walks through this week, she knows accommodations like a king bedroom with a golf view are about as sought after as a perfect tee shot.

“Our phone for months before is ringing with questions about the Heritage. Can we stay? Why can’t we stay? Do you ever have rooms that open up last minute,” The Inn and Club Harbour Town General Manager Julie Owens said.

The answer is no. These curtains only open for the tournament’s lead sponsor - RBC, who books the hotel - along with its balcony views - for the entire week. The Inn’s general manager said exposure from the Heritage does wonders for business the rest of the year.

“Because we’re on the map from the tournament, people are always wanting to stay. You know it’s kind of a bucket list item to play Harbour Town and stay at the Inn,” Owens said.

That’s the main reason this week is so different, changing how the Inn staff prepares for its guests.

“None of our guests can golf because all of the pros are out there, so it’s prepping the hotel more specifically than the activities outside the hotel this week.”

She says preparations last for weeks leading up and after the tournament finishes, summer tourist season is officially underway. Meaning these doors will continue to be open a lot more than they’re closed.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tyshawn Smith
3 minors detained, 1 man arrested after felony traffic stop in Bluffton
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Round 2 of RBC Heritage starts Friday morning
Round 2 of RBC Heritage starts Friday morning
Viktor Hovland, left, of Norway, shakes hands with his caddie on the ninth green during the...
Round 2 of RBC Heritage starts Friday morning
THE News at 6
Over 1,000 people volunteering at the 2023 RBC Heritage
THE News at 5:30
Youth golfers get firsthand experience working at the RBC Heritage