‘It’s a great enhancement:’ Seohan Auto Georgia facility coming to Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hyundai Metaplant is projected to bring thousands of jobs to the area and Governor Brian Kemp has announced the most recent development in Liberty County.

Seohan Auto Georgia, a supplier for Hyundai, is expected to bring 180 new jobs to the county.

Many counties surrounding the Metaplant have experienced development since the Metaplant was announced. Now, Seohan Auto is the first manufacturing plant to come to Liberty County as a result and it’s expected to invest more than $72 million in the facility.

County leaders say it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s a great enhancement to what we have for competitive jobs. We have so many people who also commute to other jobs in and around the Coastal Empire. I’m so happy a lot of those homes now will be allowed to work right here at home,” said Liberty County Commission Chairman Donald Lovette.

The plant will be located in the county’s industrial park at Tradeport East, just off exit 76 on I-95.

It’s a tier one manufacturer for the Metaplant, meaning they make the parts needed first in production - something Lovette says puts this plant’s construction on the fast track. He also serves on the Liberty County Development Authority.

“Being a tier one provider gives us a leg up if you will. We’re on the cutting edge, Liberty County is on the cutting edge of being a provider for the supplies they need for the megaplant in our area.”

Lovette says the county’s location made this the right spot for development.

“With Liberty County being a coastal county, with I-95 running through our county, our Tradeport East is located at I-95, it’s the perfect fit for these manufacturers. We’re also in close proximity to the Georgia Ports Authority.”

A major development for a county that Lovette says is expected to continue to grow.

Seohan Auto is expected to begin production on its automobile parts next year.

