Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man found guilty of stabbing woman to death in 2019

Keith Green (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Keith Green (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in 2019.

A jury found Keith Green guilty of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of felony on April 12, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Green was arrested in January of 2019 after stabbing a woman 28 times. Police said Green and the victim were living together and had children together.

According to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, Green was convicted of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in 2014. That case involved the deceased victim.

At the time of the 2014 incident, Green was on parole for a voluntary manslaughter after his conviction for the shooting death of a 17-year-old Jenkins High student in 1996.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tyshawn Smith
3 minors detained, 1 man arrested after felony traffic stop in Bluffton
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase, according to sheriff’s office
Viktor Hovland, left, of Norway, shakes hands with his caddie on the ninth green during the...
Round 2 of RBC Heritage starts Friday morning
THE News at 11
‘It’s a great enhancement:’ Seohan Auto Georgia facility coming to Liberty County
THE News at 11
Savannah Arts Academy holds annual student fashion show