Man found guilty of stabbing woman to death in 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in 2019.

A jury found Keith Green guilty of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of felony on April 12, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Green was arrested in January of 2019 after stabbing a woman 28 times. Police said Green and the victim were living together and had children together.

According to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, Green was convicted of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in 2014. That case involved the deceased victim.

At the time of the 2014 incident, Green was on parole for a voluntary manslaughter after his conviction for the shooting death of a 17-year-old Jenkins High student in 1996.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.