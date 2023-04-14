SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be called the peach state, but did you know Georgia’s official state nut is the pecan?

Friday is National Pecan Day.

“One of my favorite treats to snack on is pecans. And since it’s national pecan day I started to wonder, where do they come from? And I went to Guyton Georgia to find the answer,” said Ted Hathcock, owner of Promise Land Pecans.

He says the key to growing pecans is patience.

”We planted the pecan trees about seven years ago, and they just started producing two years ago.”

He and his wife Marlene say their pecan production comes from a labor of love.

”When my son was little, he loved to fish. I promised him one day I was going to buy a piece of land that had a pond on it for him to fish at,” said Marlene Hathcock.

And that’s exactly what they did back in 2012 when they bought this farm in Guyton Georgia.

The purchase not only fulfilled a promise but will be a gift for generations.

“We are doing it to leave for them, especially the grandkids, because when these trees are big making lots of pecans, they will be running it,” said Marlene.

Every year the state of Georgia produces nearly 88 million pounds of pecans. And while only a small portion of that number comes from Promise Land, their 900 trees are producing a lot more than this savory treat.

They’re creating memories.

“Seeing the pecans every year seeing the trees bud out like they are right now and trying to make them make pecans every year and tending to them is just a lot of fun,” said Todd.

