RBC Heritage hoping to remain a designated PGA TOUR event

By Tim Guidera
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The second round of play started at the 55th RBC Heritage on Friday.

This year is perhaps the biggest Heritage ever, because it is one of the PGA Tour’s new designated events - a $20 million purse and most of the top golfers are playing.

When that concept was first introduced, it was a one-year designation and the events that were elevated this year would go back to normal status next year.

But the PGA Tour is considering changing that model and might keep some events designated moving forward.

Some of the Tour’s top officials were at Harbour Town earlier this week and the Chief of Operations said the Heritage is attractive on several levels to remain a designated event.

“I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I can tell you that this tournament is so important to us. Harbour Town is such an historic place; RBC is such a great partner and the state is just unparalleled. I’ve said many times over the years, probably on your show, we come here, and we feel we get treated like family,” PGA TOUR Senior VP and Chief of Operations, Tyler Dennis said.

It could be the end of this summer before a determination is made on next year’s designated events, but the Heritage at least has a chance to remain one.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

