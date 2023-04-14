Round 2 of RBC Heritage starts Friday morning

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Top golfers in the world are once again competing at the RBC Heritage PGA Tournament on Hilton Head Island on Friday.

The second round is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

We get another chance at seeing the best players in the world compete for a $3.5 million grand prize. The actual tournament started Thursday as a total of $20 million is up for grabs.

This tournament’s reigning champ, Jordan Spieth, and Masters Champion Jon Rahm will be back. More than 100,000 spectators come out here every year.

Seeing all of this up close is truly a treat for fans especially those making it out here for the first time.

“We’ve been coming to Hilton Head for 25 to 30 years but never been here for the tournament and figured let’s do it. It’s been on the bucket list. We now live in South Carolina so we can come over here,” said fan Brian Dershem.

While the top players are drawing people in, the tournament wouldn’t be possible without a thousand or so unsung heroes.

Well they’re already out here preparing for the second round Friday - the volunteers. About 1,500 to be exact and they say this is an experience they cherish.

The volunteers at the RBC Heritage do everything from taking score inside the rope alongside players to making sure players have refreshments.

They work at least four shifts this week, but it’s something one young helper is happy to do.

“It’s fun to be right next to the pros inside the ropes because it’s different than just being outside watching. You get to stand on the actual fairways,” said volunteer Mya Sing.

Their family in particular have been coming to this tournament since Maya can remember.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.