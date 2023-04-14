Savannah Arts Academy holds annual student fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Arts Academy held the first night of its annual student fashion show Thursday night.

The entire production is student-run, from the models to the designs they wear. It’s a chance to show off all of their hard work from throughout the year.

This year’s theme was Tabula Rasa - Latin for “clean slate.”

“It’s a philosophical idea of how we, as individuals, aren’t born with any pre-conceived knowledge. So, our collections this year with students exploring them have a huge range of interpretation,” said Thegara Rucker and David Poole.

This year’s show featured 90 student-made designs. The show continues Friday and Saturday.

