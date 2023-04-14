Sky Cams
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah favorite is taking their music on the road this weekend. The Savannah Philharmonic is playing three shows outside the Hostess City in as many days.

The first show happens in Statesboro at the Georgia Southern Performing Arts Center. Organizers say its an opportunity to cultivate new fans by bringing the music to them.

They arrived Friday afternoon and were in a quick rehearsal earlier. Of course, we recognize the philharmonic for the shows they perform at Forsyth Park or their annual Christmas shows.

For them, this weekend is an opportunity to take their music outside metro Savannah and reach communities and potential new fan bases.

“Savannah Philharmonic is really about being a community-based arts organization which means getting out into the community and that extends beyond Savannah Chatham County,” said Amy Williams with the Savannah Philharmonic.

In addition, they’ll be performing with Georgia Southern music students too as part of their show.

This is the first of three weekend shows. Saturday they’ll be in Richmond Hill and Sunday on Skidaway Island.

Friday night’s show begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

