Statesboro Police Foundation hosting second annual BBQ cookoff

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday in Statesboro, you can sample some of the best amateur barbecue in town and support police officers.

The Statesboro Police Foundation will host their second annual BBQ cookoff.

Local teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy live entertainment, games, food and get to know Statesboro police officers and support the foundation that supports them.

“I think it’s important that people realize that police officers who go out and put their lives on the line every day are part of the community themselves,” said Morrell McCaskill with the Statesboro Police Department Foundation.

Admission is free. You can purchase a chance to sample and vote on the People’s Choice Award. It all starts at 10 a.m. at Ogeechee Tech.

