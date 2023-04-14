Sky Cams
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase, according to sheriff’s office

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A police chase suspect fired at deputies before shooting themselves in Hampton County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said it was advised via radio of an active pursuit coming from Bamberg County. The pursuit continued into Hampton County from US Hwy 601 traveling south onto Hwy 278 traveling east through Hampton and Varnville.

The suspect then turned onto Pepper Street and began firing shots at deputies through the back glass of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the suspect then turned into a property, came to a stop and the driver of the vehicle then suffered what appeared to be a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and will investigate the shooting.

