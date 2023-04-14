Volunteer opportunity: Local organization delivers food to refugees this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are opportunities to volunteer this weekend.

One local organization is asking community members to help deliver food to refugees in Savannah.

The organizer of the event tells us why it’s important to help them with the transition.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can meet them Saturday, April 15 at the Islamic Center of Savannah at 1030 Dutchtown Road.

They will be delivering food from 3 pm to 6 pm.

