Warmer today with a few afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning will be quieter than what we experienced on Thursday.

It's a mild start to our Friday, temperatures are about 10 degrees above average! pic.twitter.com/5swLxnCuHR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 14, 2023

Temperatures start out in the lower 60s with patchy fog possible. The morning commute should be dry with an isolated shower or two developing around lunchtime. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees as coerage of showers and a storm or two will increase during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Warmer air looks to build in this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Saturday will be dry, a great day to get outside, for golf especially. Sunday starts out dry and mild with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a front pushes through.

Behind the front, we will dry out heading into Monday morning with lows back in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday as a dry stretch of weather begins. Tuesday will be a cool one, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s for inland communities. Warm weather builds in through the week with highs back in the low to mid 80s for most of it and no chance of showers through at least Thursday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

