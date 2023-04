SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on East 38th Street and Skidaway Road Friday.

According to police, a woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the foot.

Savannah Police says that officers have detained persons of interest for questioning.

