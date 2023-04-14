WTOC Books to Kids Book Drive today at E. Shaver

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be partnering up with Ken Nugent Law Firm for the WTOC Books to Kids Book Drive this Friday.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at E. Shaver, Bookseller, located at 326 Bull Street.

Drop-off new or gently used books. The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

