Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick has declared a state of emergency following a massive fire at the Pinova Plant.

The fire has caused evacuations and shelter-in-place order for people in the area at a manufacturing plant.

Officials say the fire started Saturday morning and was contained around 10 a.m. but then it reignited.

The fire was later contained around 9:30 p.m. according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the plant located just off of highway 17 has been ordered to evacuate.

Shelter-in place orders are still in effect for residents on St. Simon’s Island and those in a 1 mile radius from the plant. Officials say this is due to wind conditions.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word yet on what started the fire.

