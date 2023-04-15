Chatham County Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Georgetown

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating two armed robberies of businesses in the Georgetown area.

The first robbery happened at Stoner’s Pizza on 1190 King George Blvd between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. Police say, the suspect entered Stoner’s armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The second robbery happened at Glo’s Coffee Corner on 1040 King George Blvd around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. According to a officials, a man demanded cash from the register with a gun.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The suspect description is the same in both incidents. The suspect is described as a black male with a thin to medium build who was wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black jeans, black tennis shoes, gloves, and a medical mask over his face.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717 . Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here:

https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips .

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

