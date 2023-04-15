Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll look for cooler weather heading into next week. After our next cold front pushes through. Tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s. Highs should be in the mid to lower-80s for inland areas with more upper-70s along the coast.

This will depend on where we see rain throughout the day. I’m expecting a round of thunderstorms to push in from the west overnight. These will likely be in Savannah closer to sunrise before the push into the low country. We should then see a null during the later morning to mid-day.

As a front pushes through, widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Luckily, we’re not expecting any severe conditions at this time. Behind the front, we will dry out heading into Monday morning with lows in the 50s.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday as a dry stretch of weather begins. There’s a chance for us to see some breezy winds throughout the day, with gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday will be cool, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s for inland communities. Warm weather builds in through the week with highs back in the low to mid-80s for most of it and no chance of showers through at least Thursday.

